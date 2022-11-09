iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,534. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

