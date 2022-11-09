iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,748 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 77,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 317,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,393,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.77. 5,100,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $120.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

