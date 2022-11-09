iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,704 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 171.0% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 72,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 45,736 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.34. 2,255,852 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

