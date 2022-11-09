J Sainsbury plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90 (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.04) per share by the grocer on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

J Sainsbury Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 755.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 210.75. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 168.70 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 303.60 ($3.50).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBRY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.22) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.45) to GBX 210 ($2.42) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 155 ($1.78) to GBX 161 ($1.85) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 240.20 ($2.77).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About J Sainsbury

In related news, insider Jo Bertram acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £16,720 ($19,251.58).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

