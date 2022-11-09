Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Gap Up to $142.67

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $142.67, but opened at $149.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $141.86, with a volume of 2,101 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -167.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,093 shares of company stock worth $8,893,056 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,202,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

