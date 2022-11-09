Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,539,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,978,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,202,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 175,916 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,120,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,893,056 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of JAZZ opened at $142.67 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.96. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

