Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the coffee company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

SBUX stock opened at $92.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

