Jeffrey A. Joerres Buys 7,745 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,717,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,508. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 460.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 89.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

