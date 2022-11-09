JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $798.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $27.64.

Insider Activity

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,268. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 304,750 shares of company stock worth $3,031,076 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,592.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 92,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 87,101 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $688,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.