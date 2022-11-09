Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $125.47 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $125.47 million and approximately $136,927.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0738 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,975.39 or 1.00076845 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009026 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023541 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00228347 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07418876 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $125,628.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

