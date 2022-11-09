Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,819,000 after acquiring an additional 275,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,461,000 after buying an additional 74,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Up 4.5 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE PSA opened at $286.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.73 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.03 and a 200-day moving average of $319.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

