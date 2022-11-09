Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $311,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 963,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WBA opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

