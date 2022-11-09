Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $154,000 in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 267,800.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.