Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 729,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 195,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

