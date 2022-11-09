Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 454 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $236.32 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.08 and its 200 day moving average is $236.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

