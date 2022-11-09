Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 718,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,489,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $253.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.92. The company has a market cap of $184.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

