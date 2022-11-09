Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.21. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNCE. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Jounce Therapeutics

About Jounce Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,694,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 1,083.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,158,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 61,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 126,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

