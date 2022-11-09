Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Jounce Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ JNCE opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.21. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.18.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNCE. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
