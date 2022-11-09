JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Price Target to 295.00

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 275.00 to 295.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FLIDY remained flat at $2.21 on Wednesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $719.97 million during the quarter.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.