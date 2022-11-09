JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Price Target to GBX 2,150

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,530 ($29.13) to GBX 2,150 ($24.76) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($17.04) to GBX 1,117 ($12.86) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,510 ($40.41) to GBX 1,530 ($17.62) in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,268.43.

Persimmon Stock Performance

Persimmon stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 71,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,521. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

