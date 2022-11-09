JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $700.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $705.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.
TDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.17.
TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE TDG opened at $594.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.20. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $686.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,418,311. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
