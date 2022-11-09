JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) Holdings Reduced by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,509 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 7.70% of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIGB. Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $56.23.

