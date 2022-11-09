JUNO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $136.45 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00013462 BTC on exchanges. JUNO has a market capitalization of $136.45 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUNO has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00561352 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.81 or 0.29239929 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About JUNO

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 63,312,970 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.