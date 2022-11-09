Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.36

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 5626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.
The stock has a market cap of $542.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
