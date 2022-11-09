Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.36

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 5626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $542.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

About Kaman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 59.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter worth $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the third quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kaman by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Kaman by 75.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.