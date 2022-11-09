Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $13.27

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 13.27, but opened at 12.49. Kanzhun shares last traded at 12.24, with a volume of 30,372 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BZ. UBS Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Kanzhun Trading Down 10.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of -0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.01. The business had revenue of 166.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 165.96 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 55,398 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Kanzhun by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 293,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 101,061 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Kanzhun by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 179,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

