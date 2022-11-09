Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $368.22 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00006265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $368.22 million and approximately $36.73 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00086309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00065619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001792 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00014187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00023562 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000281 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 317,145,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,175,743 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.