Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 3,000 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($51.81) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($64.25) to GBX 5,450 ($62.75) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($66.78) to GBX 5,700 ($65.63) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($68.97) to GBX 5,900 ($67.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

