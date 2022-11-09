Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,892 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. 529,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,462. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.35.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

