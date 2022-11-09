Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 2,516 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Wolfe Research upped their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. 142,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.83. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $279.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

