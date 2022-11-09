Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,436,000 after purchasing an additional 811,381 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after buying an additional 522,770 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $10,502,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $20,484,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 194.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 336,538 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVLV. Cowen cut their price target on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on Revolve Group to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Revolve Group Company Profile

RVLV stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,575. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

