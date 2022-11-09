Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 1,083 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.