Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 414 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.9% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $723,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,093,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

