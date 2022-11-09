Keep Network Trading Down 26.7% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $76.92 million and $734,125.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002704 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00557799 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.29051194 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
