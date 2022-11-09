Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE KW opened at $16.09 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at $41,487,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4,484.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.