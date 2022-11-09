Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 471.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,794 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Fortinet by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,820 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 111,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 317,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet Trading Up 5.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.