Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after buying an additional 187,039 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ROP opened at $416.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $501.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

