Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 2,304 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,550 shares of company stock worth $4,428,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.36.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $192.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $194.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.35.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.