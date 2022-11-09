Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 6,044 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kroger were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth $633,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in Kroger by 16.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

