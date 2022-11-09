Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 6,088 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 210.7% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.