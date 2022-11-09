Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aflac were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.79. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

