Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 22,953 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DexCom were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 229.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,655 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 153.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,278 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 212.63, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

