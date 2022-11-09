Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.36 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

