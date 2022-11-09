Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.71 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,389.64 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,895.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,560.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,464.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

