Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.01 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,461 shares of company stock worth $8,772,174. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $184.90 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.31.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

