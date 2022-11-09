Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $161.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

