Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.54. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

