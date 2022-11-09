Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 1,241 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after buying an additional 49,969 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,019,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,706 shares of company stock valued at $50,312,081. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

