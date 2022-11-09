Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 2,708 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

