Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 3,728 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 120.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,541,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CARR opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.