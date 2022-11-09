Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day moving average is $126.48. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

