Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.06 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

